Brooklyn Nets Veterans Open up on Conversations With GM Sean Marks
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets appear to be on stage one of a rebuild, but the roster still features plenty of short-term contributors who teams widely expected to make the playoffs might hold more of a long-term interest in than Brooklyn.
Those names, such as Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, have been the question of trade rumors for the entire off-season — but they remain focused on meeting their goals with the Nets and acclimatizing to their new on-court lives under head coach Jordi Fernández. Nets on SI was in Brooklyn for media day at the HSS Training Center on Monday as Johnson and Finney-Smith shed a light on their mindset headed into the new season:
“I like Sean [Marks] a lot, and I appreciate Sean a lot, and that won't change if I was traded two months ago, that won't change if I'm traded two months from now, that won't change if I remain a Net for the rest of my career,” Johnson said. “After that, it's just, ‘Let me know what's going on.’ I'd like to be in the loop of what can happen, of what he's thinking, of what the team's thinking.”
The 28-year-old Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. He averaged 13.4 points in 58 games for the Nets last season.
“One thing I didn't really feel comfortable with last season is I didn't get into a great rhythm,” the Nets wing added. “So my goal is just [to] establish that rhythm and obviously prioritize health and being available for the entire season and just letting them fly, man. Letting them fly and getting back to having fun.”
Finney-Smith was traded to the Nets as part of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Since arriving in Brooklyn, Last season for Brooklyn, he averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game.
"I spoke to Sean [Marks], I spoke to coaches,” Finney-Smith said. “They've been really open, and I appreciate that. There's lots of times in this league, coaches won't say anything to you, and they just try to sweep it under the rug like your name ain't all over the internet."
Finney-Smith has a player option next summer and would then be an unrestricted free agent in 2026. He has four seasons of playoff experience, making him a prime target for championship-contending teams.
"There's a lot going on, but Coach [Jordi Fernández] said that just means a lot of teams want you and it could be the other way around [for me], trying to find a spot, so there's always some positives," Finney-Smith added.
The Nets’ regular season begins Oct. 23 away versus the Atlanta Hawks. Training camp starts Tuesday, Oct. 1 with the first preseason game scheduled for Oct. 8 in San Diego against the LA Clippers.
