Nets' Cam Johnson Listed As 'Ambitious' Trade Target For East Contender
While the Brooklyn Nets didn't have a successful season at 26-56, Cam Johnson was a major bright spot for the team and will be moving forward. However, he likely won't impact them on the court directly next season, rather, via the assets the Nets get back for him.
The veteran forward had a career year, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field and 39% from three. He was lights out for Brooklyn all season long, taking advantage of his opportunities with few scoring options around him.
While many claim his stats to be inflated, Johnson's efficiency and consistency proved that he could be effective anywhere in the league. His 3&D style of play at such a high level resulted in many teams calling GM Sean Marks at this year's trade deadline. While the Nets never moved him, he still has significant interest from around the league and should garner a lucrative return in the offseason.
Should Brooklyn trade the 29-year-old, many playoff and title contenders in particular would come calling. Johnson is making a combined $44 million over the next two seasons, but with the rising salary cap due to the CBA, his deal should be affordable for most and worth taking on due to his production.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently listed Johnson as the Cleveland Cavaliers' most ambitious trade target this offseason. He cited Johnson's floor spacing as the biggest reason for his services.
"The Cleveland Cavaliers are short on draft assets after giving up so many to acquire Donovan Mitchell in the 2022 offseason, but yet another playoff disappointment could spur them to push their remaining chips in on a shooter like Cam Johnson," Hughes wrote.
"In the wake of their postseason struggles over the last two years (which had plenty to do with injuries), the Cavs could reorient their closing lineup around one big man, Evan Mobley, and add Johnson's career 39.2 percent three-point shooting to the mix."
The Cavaliers went a conference-best 64-18 before falling to the eventual East champion Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs. After back-to-back round-two exits, Cleveland could be in the mix for an upgrade, and Johnson would certainly fit the description.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.