Nets' Cam Johnson: Next on Trade Block?
The Brooklyn Nets have begun their trade season by sending veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors.
With Schroder no longer on the Nets, the writing on the wall is that he won't be the only player Brooklyn looks to deal.
The Athletic's Law Murray believes Cam Johnson could be the next domino to fall.
"There is no sense that the Nets will commit to any of their starters long term. Johnson is signed through 2027, so his next team is likely one that views Johnson as a core building block. With Schröder gone and Cam Thomas nursing an injury, Johnson is going to get any shot he wants," Murray writes.
Johnson will have a decent audition for several teams on the trade market with Schroder gone and Cam Thomas injured since the offense will run with him as one of the primary playmakers.
Being a top option isn't likely to be a role that Johnson will carry for other teams, but his abilities will be on full display, and the Nets' potential trade partners could find that endearing.
The Nets don't have to trade Johnson at this time if they don't like the offers for him, so it's safe to say that Brooklyn is in the driver's seat, and that's most important of all.
