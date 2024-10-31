Nets' Cam Thomas Could Make History
Through four games, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is averaging 29.5 points per game.
That ranks sixth in the NBA behind Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves).
While it's a small sample size, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that Thomas may be able to keep up with this pace.
"Cam Thomas sits within striking distance of clearing 30 points per game, which would put him on track to join a list populated exclusively by Hall of Famers," Favale writes. "Clearing 30 points per game remains a tall order. But the Nets need to heavily feature him out of necessity, no matter how bad they ultimately intend to be. So, it's not outside the realm of possibility."
It's a very hard bar to set over the course of an 82-game season, but the Nets don't have very many players to challenge his role in the offense. Brooklyn will keep using him in that role, and that makes Thomas a pure threat to reach this mark.
Last season, Thomas averaged 22.5 points per game, so he'll have to take a big leap to get to that lucrative average. But if he can find a way to stay on his current pace, he may just make some history.
