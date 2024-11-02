Cam Thomas Reflects on Huge Night After Leading Nets to Victory
There may not be a more clutch scorer in the NBA currently than Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.
He not only leads the league in fourth-quarter scoring with 11.8 points per night, but he's served as the biggest factor in Brooklyn's surprising early-season stretch. Friday night's victory over the Chicago Bulls offered more of the same, playing witness to a 10-point closing stanza from Thomas in a 32-point performance.
Postgame, he reflected on his late-game heroics via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
“Just take over the game, try to win the game,” Thomas said. “Just credit to the coaches and my teammates for always trusting me to take us home in that situation. So, you know, it’s a credit to them. So I just try to do my best to close the game out and get us to win every time. You know, just as credit to the coaches, teammates.”
The biggest highlight from his last-minute takeover was a 33 foot dagger from the Nets' logo, securing the win and sending the Bulls back to Chicago.
“I always work on stuff like that in the offseason. You never know when it might pop up,” Thomas said. “For example, tonight, it popped up, shot clock running down. Felt like it was the best shot I could get. So, that’s just some of the crazy shots I’m working on in the offseason. So, just happy it went in for sure, because it was kind of like the dagger in a way."
As Brooklyn continues to shock its leaguewide preseason doubters, with every game, Thomas inches closer to securing the max contract he'll seek come this summer.
