Nets Can Feel Satisfied About Season
The Brooklyn Nets faced a tough task going into the season.
They knew going in that there wasn't a good chance that they would compete for much in the upcoming season, but they managed to come out of it with a lot of positive notes.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale gave the Nets a "B" in his final end-of-season grades for every team.
"Grading the 2024-25 Brooklyn Nets always incites a mental tug-of-war," Favale writes.
"Do we reward them for their overachieving out of the gate, the energy and experimentation they've played with since shedding talent, and the way head coach Jordi Fernandez's offense has empowered and ensured Cam Johnson's efficiency, even as the team steered into a creation deficit? Or, conversely, do we ding them for closing the first of a two-year tanking window without nabbing top-five lottery odds?
"Skewing towards the former makes the most sense. Outstripping expectations has armed the Nets with a ton of information on their current players, fliers and placeholders included, without ruining their prospects of bagging a top-10 selection.
"General manager Sean Marks also deserves credit for acting early on the trade market. He restocked Brooklyn's second-round cupboard while improving the team's lottery chances, all without taking on a single cent of guaranteed money for next season and preserving the organization's league-best cap space ahead of what should be a busy summer."
The Nets have the ability to capitalize on their positive season with four first-round picks, including one that should be in the top 10.