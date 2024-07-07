Nets Can Help Blazers in Blockbuster Deal
The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers represent two of the more "stuck" franchises in the NBA after each team traded their star player following requests.
Within the span of six months, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard all asked to be traded, setting both franchises up for rebuilds.
Lillard requested his trade a day after the Blazers signed Jerami Grant to a five-year, $160 million contract, putting Portland in a tough spot.
Grant, 30, will make just under $30 million for the upcoming season on a Blazers team that isn't projected to be very good. He is taking space for other younger players to play in the rotation, making it difficult to fully commit to a rebuild.
If the Blazers and Nets agreed to a deal surrounding Grant and expiring contract Ben Simmons, there could be a compromise where both teams get better.
Portland relinquishes Grant from the rotation, allowing other players to contribute. It also gives them some flexibility and wiggle room in free agency over the next few years. If they attached a future pick to Grant to get off his contract, it could appease the Nets.
Brooklyn doesn't have control of its destiny for the next few years with the Houston Rockets still in control of its assets. Adding Grant would make the Nets better and give them someone to lead the team as they navigate these uncertain next few seasons.
