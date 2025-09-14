Brooklyn Nets Can't Tank at Expense of Rookie Class
The Brooklyn Nets could be one of the worst teams in the league next season, but the draft lottery can’t be the only thing on their mind.
Throughout NBA history, the draft has been the most successful way of adding elite talent. While that might include some draft night trades, the fact that most teams find their top-end talent during the draft has been true for most of the league’s existence.
That idea has remained evident over the past few years, with players such as Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham all changing their franchises in the past five years alone. So, it makes plenty of sense that the Nets, clearly in a rebuild, are ready to follow that path and find some elite talent of their own.
Of course, those three examples all were No. 1 picks, and the 2026 draft class could have some future superstars at the top. With all of that in mind, the Nets seem almost certain to test their luck in the lottery, using next season to tank for a top pick.
However, Brooklyn can’t afford to simply get caught up in losing. Securing the No. 1 pick won’t mean much without having the right culture and other players to build around, particularly young players.
Luckily for the Nets, Sean Marks and company used five first-round picks, loading the team with young talent ready to develop in their rookie season. While the rookie class headlined by Egor Demin isn’t exactly going to have high expectations in this first year, figuring out who can be legitimate NBA contributors will be a priority.
Although other teams have shamelessly tanked in the past few years, the Nets can be somewhat unique in that a shameless tank is also a bit of an ethical tank. No, Brooklyn probably won’t be trotting out Michael Porter Jr. and Haywood Highsmith to play big minutes in a late March matchup, but its rookies, who might turn into legitimate contributors by that point, will be on the court.
Sure, Brooklyn might send seven G Leaguers onto the scene in April if a win would significantly decrease its chances of securing a top pick. But for the most part, it certainly seems that Brooklyn’s priority will be developing its young guys rather than selling out at all costs for that high pick.
Tanking is certainly a solid way to add talent in this league, but the Nets can’t get caught up in the ping pong balls with so much youth already on the roster.