Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Game Preview, Betting Odds
After going winless in a two-game home stretch against the Orlando Magic, the Brooklyn Nets travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls for the second time this season. Tonight will be the final meeting between the Eastern Conference counterparts until early March.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 7.5-point underdogs to the Bulls, and the total over/under is 234.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Prevent the three. Much like Brooklyn, Chicago's offense heavily relies on its sharpshooters. The Bulls make the second-most 3-pointers leaguewide, only trailing the Boston Celtics. Boasting a trio of Zach LaVine, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic, Chicago poses a significant threat from beyond the arc.
2. Stay physical. Last night's loss to Orlando saw the Nets commit 31 fouls, potentially discouraging the style of play that's resulted in early-season success. Brooklyn is tied for the most fouls committed per game at 22.7, but the high number from the home falter appears to be a one-off. The referees shouldn't prevent a showcase of "Brooklyn grit."
3. Continue doing more with less. Cam Thomas won't play tonight. Neither will Day'Ron Sharpe. Noah Clowney is likely to sit, and fans must wait and see what status Dorian Finney-Smith, Ziaire Williams and Cam Johnson carry. The Nets are banged up, but must rely on the "next man up" mentality as they have all year.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (9-12) vs. Chicago Bulls (8-13)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
United Center - Chicago, IL
FINAL WORD:
Following the meeting in Chicago, Brooklyn returns home for matchups with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. With three straight interconference contests scheduled, the Nets have the opportunity to either rise or fall in the overall standings.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.