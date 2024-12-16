Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game Preview, Betting Odds
On Nov. 4, a hungry Brooklyn Nets squad nearly shocked the rest of the league, narrowly falling to the then 10-0 Cleveland Cavaliers. Over a month later, Brooklyn's rotation looks completely different, potentially leading to a far different result in the rematch at the Barclays Center tonight.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 9.5-point underdogs to the Cavaliers, and the total over/under is 219.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Find a number two option. Cam Thomas remains out and Dennis Schroder was just dealt to the Golden State Warriors. Outside of Cam Johnson, who is the Nets' second pure scorer? Jalen Wilson is an option, as is Shake Milton, but Jordi Fernandez's squad must allow the flow of the game to determine who will play second fiddle to Johnson.
2. Protect the paint. Evan Mobley torched Brooklyn in the first meeting this season, but now the hosts are at full strength in the frontcourt. With Day'Ron Sharpe back in the fold, the Nets' interior defense should look far better than it did earlier this year.
3. Evaluate. Tonight marks the first game since the Schroder trade, and the rumor is more could be on the horizon. Tasked with the team that owns the NBA's best record, the home matchup should be used to evaluate the future of Brooklyn's veterans and young core.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (10-15) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-4)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Dec. 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, Brooklyn heads to Toronto to take on the Raptors this Thursday. It will serve as the first of three meetings this season between the Eastern Conference foes, who most recently defeated the Nets in Oct. 18's preseason bout.
