Can Fans Still Assume Cam Thomas is the Brooklyn Nets' Closer?
The Brooklyn Nets may have a bigger problem on their hands than they think, as the front office continues to deal with negotiations for unrestricted free agent Cam Thomas.
Aside from possibly no longer featuring a guard whom fans believed could be a cornerstone franchise player, this will create two big questions for the Nets team: Who is our primary scorer? And who is finishing out close games?
These were questions even Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz had to decipher in his recent article detailing each player who is likely taking the last shot for their respective team this season.
In this article, Swartz would of course list the rising star guard Cam Thomas as Brooklyn's first initial option, but because of the ongoing contract disputes, the Bleacher Report writer also considered the idea of Brooklyn's new addition, Michael Porter Jr., as the team's next best option.
"OK, so Cam Thomas isn't technically a member of the Brooklyn Nets right now, but the restricted free agent is widely expected to stay in New York either on the qualifying offer or a new deal. Outside of Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., the options in Brooklyn are severely limited as well."
While it was reported that the 23-year-old guard was offered a two-year, $14 million per year contract this offseason, Thomas and his representation have expressed their displeasure with such a low offer, feeling like the former first-rounder should be paid the same as other playmaking guards in the league.
“Cam Thomas thinks of himself as one of the most elite playmaker scorers in the NBA, and he wants to be compensated as such,” said NBA Insider Jake L Fischer.
During his third season, Thomas found himself as a full-time starter, averaging 22.5 points, showing significant growth in his game as a top scoring option for Brooklyn. Last season, he recorded career highs in points (24), assists (3.8) and rebounds (3.3) per game, but was limited to only 25 games in his fourth year after suffering a hamstring injury.
During his 2024 campaign the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter logged an 18.2 point and seven rebound average per game, and impressively, he'd only miss five games the entire season despite his historied medical concerns.
NBA reporter Keith Smith spoke to a Brooklyn Nets executive at the NBA Summer League who had high regard for the new acquisition, Michael Porter Jr., speaking on the 27-year-old wing's possibility of a scoring title.
"We’re transitioning our roster, of course. We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points. Porter will help us a ton there. I’m not saying he’ll win the scoring title, but I think it could be close.”
Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez will certainly have his work cut out for himself, along with the front office, as the Cam Thomas contract dilemma continues.
Whether or not Brooklyn can retain Thomas for at least one more season remains to be seen. If he is to walk, then Fernandez will have to find out which of his players is built for the big-time moment during close game scenarios.
We will continue to monitor the Cam Thomas situation closely.