Nets' Cam Thomas Receives Ringing Endorsement from Former MVP Teammate

Cam Thomas has been scoring the ball efficiently since making his return for the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 27, averaging 21.3 points per game on 55% shooting in three games.

However, the Nets lost two of those games, and Thomas wasn't getting much run when the team could've used his scoring most.

On New Year's Day, Brooklyn opted to bring its second-best scorer off the bench despite being without Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin in its eventual 120-96 loss to the Houston Rockets. Instead, the Nets decided to start Drake Powell, Danny Wolf, and Ziaire Williams alongside Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney in one of the funkiest lineup combinations you'll ever see.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has been big on positional size and has a tendency to run lineups with multiple ball handlers, but the scoring has got to come from somewhere.

Moving the ball around at a high rate obviously creates wide-open looks behind the arc and inside the paint, but in a half-court offense, that method can only work for so long. The best offenses have at least one player who can take his man off the dribble and either attack the rim or hit a pull-up jumper at any given moment, and that's exactly what Thomas has proven he can do time and time again.

“I feel like Cam has a bright future," Kevin Durant said. "It just takes somebody to believe in his talent and his skill. Scorers and guys that score the basketball at a high rate, they get taken for granted in this league a bit. We’re so used to loving defenders, playmakers, and guys that can be connectors. Sometimes scorers get taken for granted. Hopefully, somebody takes a chance on Cam and gives him what he deserves and puts the ball in his hands and builds around him and lets him grow into a player. What is he 24? He’s still got a lot of time in this league to keep getting better. Hopefully a team puts some trust in him.”

Durant is quite familiar with the LSU products game, as the two were teammates for most of Thomas's first two seasons in the league. Thomas also had the luxury of learning from Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.

Thomas's future in Brooklyn is uncertain, but it seems like he has enough support around the league to potentially make a name for himself elsewhere.