Nets Coach Issues Challenge to Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets second-year pro Jalen Wilson has had a mixed bag of production so far this season.
In some games, Wilson looks dominant on offense, proving to be one of the better scorers on the Nets roster. However, coach Jordi Fernandez is looking for more from Wilson on the defensive end.
"I think I need more physicality," Fernandez said. "That was my challenge for him, and I know that he will respond, because that's the type of kid he is. He works hard, he plays hard. Sometimes you just got to, you know, redirect them a little bit. So I want to see him be better defensively, because, you know, being smaller and having issues protecting the paint and the rim right now and rebounding, he should have been there and help us a little bit more. He knows, and I have no doubt in my mind that he'll respond."
After logging 34 minutes in the season opener against the Atlanta Hawks, Wilson's minutes shrunk to 13.5 per game over the next two games. Then, as his defense ramped up, Wilson averaged 24 minutes over his next two games, scoring 11.5 points per game.
Wilson, who turns 24 on Monday, has a lot of supporters in the organization, so he should get the time and care necessary for him to turn into a great two-way player for the Nets.
