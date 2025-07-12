Nets' Coach Jordi Fernandez Sounds Off On Michael Porter Jr. Acquisition
When the offseason began for Brooklyn, fans were already expecting to trade away Cameron Johnson, but what they did not expect was to get a sharpshooting former NBA Champion in return.
After spending seven seasons in Denver, Michael Porter Jr. was shipped off to Brooklyn in an offseason trade that would also put a 2023 first-round pick in the Nets' already deep draft capital for the future.
For some that may not be aware, there is already a solid connection between head coach Jordi Fernandez and his new wing Michael Porter Jr. Before his coaching gig in Brooklyn, Fernandez was an assistant for Denver, where he spent five seasons working with Porter Jr.
Now fast forward to the sharpshooting Porter Jr. on the Nets with Fernandez as a head coach, this could lead to a leap in Porter Jr's game as he was usually the third fiddle behind NBA superstar Nikola Jokic and Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.
Jordi Fernandez also chatted with the media about the recent acquisition of Porter Jr., even hinting at a higher usage compared to years prior.
“He’s excited to be here, and I’m excited to reunite with him... He’s gonna be asked to do things that he’s never done before. Like, probably his usage and the shots he’s gonna take. And that’s exciting,” said Coach Fernandez.
Michael Porter Jr. recently sent a message to Brooklyn Nets fans, in which he seemed ecstatic about especially with an opportunity to have a fresh start on a new franchise.
"Just want to let ya'll know I'm excited to be here. I'm gonna give you guys my all. I'm gonna help try to lead this team. I'm excited, so let's get it." Porter Jr. stated on the Brooklyn Nets X account.
As Brooklyn and their new wing Porter Jr. prepare for the NBA regular season, they will hope to be a competitive team in what could be a wide-open Eastern Conference this upcoming season.