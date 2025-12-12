Michael Porter Jr. Sings Nets Praises, Hopes to Stay With Team

Michael Porter Jr. had a forgettable playoffs last season with the Denver Nuggets, as he was hampered by shoulder issues.

With the Nuggets prioritizing keeping their championship window alive with Nikola Jokic in the fold, they decided to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets and attach a 2032 first-round pick in exchange for Cam Johnson.

Months later, Porter has seemingly found a new home in one of the biggest cities in the world, though there are lingering questions about his future with his newest team.

“Yeah, I love it here,” Porter said, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I love the staff, I love the energy of practice. Everyone gets along and has great vibes and great energy around the facility. So whatever team wants and appreciates what I bring to the table, then that’s where I want to be. And I feel like they do here.

“I don’t know their long-term plans; that’s above my pay grade. But any good, successful team, you need a mix of young, developing guys with unlimited energy, and you need some older guys that have been there and done that and can hand it down and teach the young guys. So any team that thinks they’re going to win at a high level with only young players, it doesn’t really happen. But like I said, if they want me here, I’d love to be here.”

Porter has elevated his game in his first season in Brooklyn, scoring at least 30 points in a game more times this season than in any prior season. Furthermore, the Missouri product has drawn praise from Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez and several of his teammates for the energy he brings to the group and the gravity he draws on the court.

There could certainly be many contenders who would like to give the rebuilding Nets meaningful future assets to pry the potential All-Star away from Brooklyn, but it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to keep the 27-year-old forward around.

The Nets have a boatload of first-round draft picks to throw at an All-Star who could suddenly become available via trade and might end up with a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which could suddenly make them playoff contenders.

Considering Porter's skillset, adaptability and perception around the organization, he could certainly be a big part of the next Nets team ready to compete for a championship.