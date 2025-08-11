Brooklyn Nets Could Have Interesting Year with Cam Thomas Ahead
The Brooklyn Nets are in an interesting position right now.
In all likelihood, the organization will likely see another year at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, having just drafted a record five first-round prospects that its sure to role out in the upcoming season. Additionally, the win-now players on the roster likely won’t be enough to truly offer success — even in a down East — so Brooklyn is likely staring down the barrel of more top draft picks.
Despite that, the organization reportedly hasn’t been aggressive in pursuing restricted free agent Cam Thomas.
Thomas is one of the more prolific young scorers in the NBA, having scored 22.9 points per game on 44% shooting across 91 games in the last two seasons. Drafted at No. 27 in the 2021 draft, the shooting guard has been a large part of the team for the past few seasons. Even still, it seems the Nets aren’t keen on his impact to winning basketball. Or at least, on a bigger, long-term contract.
Where things get interesting, however, is that Thomas may still very well be rostered next season. And likely won’t even have a future with Brooklyn in mind.
Per NBA reporter Jake Fischer: “Sources also say Thomas is showing an increasing interest in playing out next season on a $6 million qualifier for the right to enjoy true free agency next summer,"
From player perspective, playing out a season and proving yourself ahead of free agency certainly isn’t a bad move. Should he see a great season with the Nets, teams would be more likely to offer him a contract knowing Brooklyn couldn’t match next offseason.
But from team-side, it would offer an interesting season.
On one hand, the Nets don’t necessarily have a plethora of scorers at the moment, so Thomas could certainly be used in that regard. The team drafted several talented passers, and Thomas could be a weapon for them to further develop their play-making.
On the other, Thomas is certainly used to eating up shot attempts, and taking those away from youngsters needing to grow and learn in those situations could present long-term negatives. His lack of passing and play-making is sure to be a part of the organization's hesitancy to extend him longterm, and could certainly be viewed as a negative next season.
Regardless of what happens in the next month contractually, Brooklyn is in for an interesting 2025-26 campaign.