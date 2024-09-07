Nets Could Regret Cam Johnson Contract
Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson is one of the better players on the roster, but considering his skillset is that of a role player, he may not offer a ton of value in his current setup.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes the Nets could come to regret Johnson's contract.
"The Nets added Johnson as part of the Kevin Durant deal, but Mikal Bridges was recently relocated to the New York Knicks and Brooklyn looks like it's heading into a rebuild," Pincus writes. "Johnson (28) is a good player, and maybe a team will compensate the Nets well enough to give him up in trade, but he's also old for the 2019 draft class and hasn't played in more than 66 games in a season. He may not bring back as much as the Nets had hoped when they acquired him from the Phoenix Suns."
Johnson has three years left on his deal, which makes it one of the more difficult ones to trade for the Nets, who could be looking to clean house in the coming months in order to gain more draft capital.
However, they could find themselves wishing they hadn't signed Johnson to a four-year deal worth $94.5 million because of the lack of flexibility it gives the team now as a seller.
