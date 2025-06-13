Brooklyn Nets Could Sign Veteran Guard Looking to Prove Himself
Former first-round selection Tyus Jones will be looking to prove he still belongs in the league next season, as he is more than likely headed out of Phoenix with a new head coach taking over. While he provided the Suns with a decent 10.3 points and 5.3 assists this season, Phoenix will likely not re-sign the ten-year veteran to another contract.
As reported by Forbes NBA writer Evan Sidery, the veteran Jones could garner some decent interest this offseason from several teams looking for a veteran playmaker.
"After a disappointing season with the Suns, Tyus Jones will likely need to settle for another prove-it deal on the veteran’s minimum," said Sidery. "Jones will draw a lot of interest from teams in need of additional playmaking ability."
This could lead to a team like the Brooklyn Nets being interested in the guard's services for their rebuild heading into next season. Jones will not cost much as he'll likely be looking for a veteran minimum, which wouldn't put a dent into any of the Nets' $55.9 million cap space this summer.
Jones appeared in 81 games this season for the Suns, starting in 58 and logging a solid 41% behind the arc. He'd be a great pairing with rising star Cam Thomas, as Jones has an unselfish play style that would be a great mix with the fast-scoring Thomas. This would also give Thomas a savvy NBA veteran to be paired with and learn the ropes from in Jones as well.
The Nets still have yet to reach out to D'Angelo Russell in regards to an extension for the Nets' point guard, which could leave Brooklyn having to find his replacement in this summer's free agency market. They also command four draft picks in the first round, so they could certainly find a guard in the draft as well, but they will still require a veteran presence like Tyus Jones for their young and rebuilding roster.