Brooklyn Nets Could Take on Contracts for Future Assets Amid Trade Rumors
One of the more underrated strategies in NBA trades is a rebuilding team taking on 'bad' contracts in order to take back more assets for the future. Many teams have a history of taking on an overpaid player to get some picks attached in a package.
The Brooklyn Nets fit the description, seeing as how they're in the early stages of a rebuild and have an immense amount of money to spend. The Nets, while involved in plenty of rumors for superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, should stray away from going all in once again.
Brooklyn would have more of an uphill battle if the organization decided to pull the trigger on such a move. Acquiring Antetokounmpo would only be a piece of the puzzle toward championship contention. Simply trading the farm system for one player doesn't make Brooklyn an elite team, even in a weak Eastern Conference.
The Nets should stray away from a trade, and if they do, the other deals they could be involved in would get them back other picks. Brooklyn would have an easier time moving their veterans and taking back picks, while also matching salaries with overpaid players.
Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton are sure to have teams inquiring about trade packages, but the two are making over $45 million combined next season. Any trade to bring back picks would require the other team to throw in salary filler.
Players to watch include Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Michael Porter Jr. The Celtics are being mentioned in more rumors as their offseason begins, with Holiday and Porzingis expected to be moved in order to save money. Brooklyn could swoop in and sell Johnson and/or Claxton to give Boston a quick turnaround.
Porter Jr. hasn't been mentioned in as many rumors, but the Nuggets are finding new faces in the front office and at the head coaching position. This could mean a shake-up of the roster, with Porter Jr. likely to be the first to go. A Porter Jr.-Johnson swap is certainly in the cards, with picks and minor players involved.
The Nets have the freedom to move toward postseason contention or emphasize the rebuild. If they choose the latter, don't be shocked if some of those players are heavily linked to Brooklyn.