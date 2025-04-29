Brooklyn Nets Could Target Star Guard if Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Fall Through
Down 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could very well be beginning both his offseason and search for a new team quite soon. Antetokounmpo has been mentioned as the Brooklyn Nets' "prize" despite the franchise's commitment to a complete rebuild just one year ago, but what would GM Sean Marks' backup plan be if a deal never materializes?
Perhaps Marks could look to pair one of the NBA's best point guards next to Cam Thomas, assuming the latter receives a contract extension this summer. On Monday's episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN's Tim MacMahon revealed that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could be on the move.
There's a lot of ‘whispering and rumbling’ around the league regarding Morant potentially being available on the trade market,” MacMahon said.
Morant, 25, has had his share of controversies since enterring the league in 2019—but his talent is undeniable. When healthy and available, Morant is one of if not the most athletic guard in all of basketball, but Mempis has yet to see sustained success. On paper, the Grizzlies should be a powerhouse in the Western Conference, but constant internal turmoil has prevented that from becomng reality.
Thus, amid a widespanning head coaching search this summer, GM Zach Kleiman could look to tear the roster down.
If Brooklyn whiffs on Antetokounmpo, Morant would be a perfect option to pivot. Of course, that's assuming Marks is ready to go fishing for a superstar just a calendar year after committing to overhauling and building from within. If unable to secure Antetokounmpo, utilizing the draft and head coach Jordi Fernandez to develop in-house talent could still be the Nets' direction, but the idea of adding Morant has to be at least considered if he becomes available.
While adding Morant would be a risk—just as adding Antetokounmpo would be—as long as Brooklyn's management, ownership and coaching staff are on the same page, landing a player of his stature would certainly bring excitement back to Kings County.
All Marks would have to do is make sure the deal gets done at the right price, because the Nets cannot afford another franchise-defining move that results in a five-year long setback.