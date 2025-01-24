Nets Could Trade Cam Johnson to Grizzlies
The Brooklyn Nets are scouring the league for a potential trade partner for Cam Johnson, the team's most valuable asset on the block ahead of the deadline.
A number of teams have expressed interest in Johnson, including the Memphis Grizzlies, which is where Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes he will go.
"Surrendering multiple outright first-rounders isn't really the Grizzlies' style. Right now, it would require them to part with 2025 and 2027 selections. That's reasonable enough, even if out of character. But they also have plenty of intriguing players on cost-controlled contracts to include, some of whom can be peddled as the "equivalent" of a first-round pick," Favale writes.
"Matching Johnson's salary while remaining beneath the tax is no sweat, too. And with two years and $43 million left on his deal, he shouldn't noticeably inflate their medium-term books.
"Oh, yeah: Johnson is also a divine fit in Memphis. He's not necessarily a movement shooter, but he's a deadeye floor-spacer who helps a half-court attack with room for a needle-mover at either forward spot."
The Grizzlies have been linked to trades with the Nets for a while. Over the summer, the two sides linked up for a Ziaire Williams deal. Then, the two teams were reportedly in discussions last month for a deal involving Dorian Finney-Smith. However, the Nets ultimately traded Finney-Smith to the Lakers.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
