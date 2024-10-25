Brooklyn Nets Court for Second In-Season Tournament Revealed
The Brooklyn Nets’ second in-season tournament court will feature a circle-shaped design in a variety of grays and the team’s herringbone pattern.
Just like in the tournament's first edition, each team's home court will have a unique branding and design to help differentiate and emphasize the NBA Cup. As previously announced, the competition will also now be known as the Emirates NBA Cup for sponsorship reasons.
The tournament's trophy is still featured prominently at center court and in the lanes. The biggest difference is that the look for this season’s courts is based around circles, rather than horizontal lines.
“Concentric circles and shaded regions are meant to reflect the NBA Cup’s three-stage format, and the use of circles meshes naturally with the trophy’s spherical design, the arced lines on the court and a basketball, while also evoking a spotlight,” the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver explained.
The three stages of the NBA Cup are the group play stage, the knockout round quarterfinals and the Final Four-style knockout round culminating in Las Vegas. The Nets’ court consists of multiple shades of gray and, as a “subtle background design touch unique” to the team, the herringbone pattern embedded within said concentric circles.
The Nets' herringbone, per a 2019 ESPN article from Zach Lowe, is "intended in part to mimic the floorboard patterns in some Brooklyn brownstones." As for the gray themes, general manager Sean Marks believes the color "evoke[s] blacktop courts, the streets of Brooklyn, and the borough's 'industrial vibe'."
All 30 NBA Cup courts were designed by artist Victor Solomon and then finalized after collaborating with each organization to personalize their respective court. The Nets' herringbone pattern appears to be one of the more subtle touches of any court when compared to other wordmarks or skylines, although it remains to be seen how it looks on television and in-person as opposed to through a computer screen.
Last year, the Los Angeles Lakers were the inaugural winners of the in-season tournament. This season, the NBA Cup kicks off on Nov. 12 with the championship game taking place on Dec. 17. Brooklyn is in the Eastern Conference's Group A with the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.
