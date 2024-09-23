Brooklyn Nets Cut Tracker: Prioritize Veterans Over Youth?
The youth movement is underway in Brooklyn.
After announcing the signings of five under-the-radar roster spot hopefuls ahead of training camp, the Nets will have some roster maneuvering to do if any of the new additions catch on. Rumored trade pieces Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson and Bojan Bogdanovic all remain on Brooklyn's roster, creating a crowded feeling in the locker room.
Prior to the two-way and Exhibit 10 deal frenzy, the Nets already sat over the legal player limit of 15. The influx of youth, while undoubtedly needed, may force Brooklyn to move off of one of their vets sooner than anticipated.
Finney-Smith and Bogdanovic both appear to be the most likely options if general manager Sean Marks and head coach Jordi Fernandez opt to maximize opportunities for the youngsters. The former was subject to trade rumors essentially since Mikal Bridges was dealt to the New York Knicks, and the latter has generated rumblings of a possible buyout following his acquisition back in July.
There will only be a desire to move either of the experienced forwards quickly if Brooklyn believes they have found an unpolished gem in Killian Hayes, Youngxi Cui, Tyrese Martin, Amari Bailey or Patrick Gardner. If those five don't generate any momentum, either in training camp or preseason, the Nets can sit back and wait until February's trade deadline to decide on Finney-Smith and Bogdanovic's futures.
Nothing is off the table for rebuilding Brooklyn, but it appears crucial to properly close out what's already been an A+ offseason from the front office.
