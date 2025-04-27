Nets D’Angelo Russell Shares Approach Ahead of Free Agency
D’Angelo Russell is taking a “one day at a time” approach to his upcoming free agency.
“I know it’s something that’s gonna happen, and [it’s] kind of out of my control,” the Nets point guard said.
Russell will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The one-time all-star landed in Brooklyn through the December trade that sent Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers. Sportrac predicted that "it wouldn't be a surprise to see Brooklyn re-sign Russell to a short-term contract that leaves him a tradable player down the line."
Russell, who was originally with Brooklyn from 2017-19, praised the organization’s “care factor.” He predicted that the team would do much better next season. The 29-year-old averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 assists in 29 games with the Nets this season on 36.7/29.7/82.6 shooting splits.
“That’s a start when you’re trying to build something,” Russell said. “Guys gotta care first, and just from the personalities of players in here, you can tell all the guys have that personality. Obviously, the staff and everybody, analytics — who they bring into this building — there is this care factor that each individual person has, and I just noticed it collectively throughout the group.”
Russell was one of many players who complimented head coach Jordi Fernández. The Nets just completed the first season of their rebuild, finishing with a 26-56 record. The team will soon turn its attention to the NBA Draft.
“I've seen it over the years just with teams that are trying to shift their direction and their identity and build a culture and I think every way he's went about doing it — first with just gathering the guys and getting them to believe — when I came here, not too long ago, I felt that,” Russell said. “He gives you that vibe that you want to play for him.”
The former Ohio State prospect specifically lauded the Nets’ performance team. Russell compared the Nets to the San Antonio Spurs and how they “over-structure” their performance team. The Brooklyn playmaker also addressed what he would be working on this off-season. Russell said that “disconnecting” and “getting [his] mind and body right” was a priority.
“The last few summers have been very busy for me,” Russell said. “A lot of ‘what’s next,’ ‘hurry up and wait,’ things like that. I’m just trying to reset. [...] Free agency and all that is gonna happen at some point. Not really [dwelling] on it until it does.”