Why the Brooklyn Nets Could Have an Improved Defense in 2025-26 Season
The Brooklyn Nets finished the 2024-25 season ranked No. 25 in defensive rating. Given who Brooklyn has let go and taken in for the upcoming season, a major improvement on defense may not be in the cards.
To be an optimist, it takes time for young players in the NBA to adjust to the league's speed. Given the age of most players on the Nets, internal development can be assumed.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez also enters his second season at the helm and will have a better idea of how he can mold his players to their most effective position. The rookie class and other new faces also have to be factored in to assess if they are positives or negatives to the team defense.
But which players are immediately positives on defense?
Taking a look at players who are projected to be in the rotation come regular season play, there are only three players that can be relied on nightly.
Nic Claxton will be the backbone of the defense, yet again. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. He also has .156 win shares per 48 minutes for his career (the league average is approximately .100).
"I have to give credit to Claxton," Luka Doncic said. "He's a five and he was picking me up full-court, guarding me really good."
Next is another projected starter in Ziaire Williams. He averaged 1.0 steals per game last season and is always the hardest worker on the floor. At 23 years old, Williams still has room for improvement, but already has great instincts in passing lanes and help defense.
Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he will have a tough assignment, most likely handling the opposing team's best weapon because he can guard 2-through-4.
Terance Mann was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks during the offseason, and he factors in as one of the best team defenders in the league. He does not have eye-popping counting stats, but there's a reason his teams have been successful with him on the court.
With his ability to guard multiple positions and a knack for on-ball defense, Mann and Williams make for an underrated duo of wing defenders.
Defensive Philosophy
Fernandez has adopted a defensive mentality similar to that of the Indiana Pacers. He believes energy and strong communication among players can make up for a lack of skill.
"I think that players gravitate towards him," a Nets assistant coach said about Fernandez. "He's the same person no matter what the situation is."
Despite having personnel that would suggest a struggling defense is in the future, his system works to speed up opposing offenses. If teams are playing at the pace Brooklyn wants, that could lead to upset wins and a cohesive defensive unit.
How will Rookies Help or harm the Defense?
Brooklyn's rookie class is raw. The NBA Summer League showed how much work will need to be done in developing this group. Assuming the coaching staff lets the five players get time in the NBA, it is probable that they will harm the defensive end.
The performances in Las Vegas are hard to judge because they could easily be better team defenders once merged with the main roster. Egor Demin brings 6-foot-8 size to the guard position, and if he can boost his lateral quickness, he can be serviceable in year one.
Danny Wolf also showed defensive flashes in NBA Summer League, getting three steals and four blocks against the Washington Wizards. Demin and Wolf look the most ready for NBA time, and that is largely because they can hold their own on both ends of the floor.
We cannot forget about the Nets' wildcard as well. No. 22 pick Drake Powell is a pure athlete who was tasked with guarding future NBA talents every night in his freshman season at North Carolina. If he is as advertised on defense, Powell can immediately earn minutes and be the team's best rookie defender.
Making the improved jump from 25th in team defense, but Brooklyn has a good chance to have more polishing to do on offense before everyone starts complaining over poor defensive performances.