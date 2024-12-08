The Brooklyn Nets Dodged A Major Bullet Thanks to Sean Marks
Not too long ago, the Brooklyn Nets were the undisputed laughingstock of the NBA. After trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets were in a bleak position owning so few of their own first-round picks.
Now, the tides have shifted. Brooklyn's 2024 first-round pick belonged to the Houston Rockets, back from the James Harden trade in 2021. That pick ended up No. 3 overall in this year's draft, but Brooklyn missed out on selecting a player at all.
That turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Of the top 15 players drafted in 2024, just two players have a player efficiency rating above 12: Donovan Clingan and Zach Edey.
Brooklyn had the chance to trade back into the 2024 draft, with the Rockets being linked to Mikal Bridges in trade talks. Instead, the Nets decided to sit out trade talks before the draft, and it has paid off thus far.
The Nets instead traded Bridges to the New York Knicks for five first-round picks and a pick swap and followed that with a trade with Houston that gave them their pick back in 2025. Whether or not the pick is in the early lottery, Brooklyn will have the chance to draft a franchise-changing player, as the 2025 draft class has significantly more hype than this year's.
The patience displayed by Brooklyn speaks to the lessons learned by Sean Marks. In the late 2010s and early 2020s, Marks was aggressive in acquiring stars like Durant, Irving, and Harden. That experiment didn't work out, and now the Nets are shifting their focus toward building the right way. It's promising to see.
As Brooklyn continues its first season of what could be a long rebuild, fans should be optimistic. The Nets potentially have 14 first-round picks from 2025 to 2030. With that much capital, Brooklyn is sure to hit on at least one to two franchise stars.
