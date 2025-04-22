Brooklyn Nets' Draft Strategy a Joint Effort Between Sean Marks and Jordi Fernandez
Numerous times in today's modern NBA, many organizations rely on one individual to call the shots. That's how Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison ends up trading Luka Doncic—a consensus top-five player in the league—without first consulting his head coach, Jason Kidd.
A situation reminiscent of the Doncic one isn't bound to happen in Brooklyn.
Ahead of a pivotal offseason for the Nets, GM Sean Marks isn't making the decisions all on his own. He'll be collaborating with Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn's lead man and player development guru.
“We talk every day, so there’s going to be no surprises at the draft, who we draft, because he would’ve had a say in it,” Marks said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “His staff is empowered to voice an opinion and we truly collaborate on this stuff. That’s really important."
After not having a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Nets have five selections this summer: picks 19, 26, 27, 36 and wherever their lottery selection lands on May 12.
“We have a year under our belts of understanding Jordi’s system and how he wants to play and what sort of talent he’s looking for, what attributes he’s looking for," Marks continued. "What’s important to him is super important, and vice versa. There’s an education piece on the draft. I didn’t know he’s had this role in the draft in the past, but I’m thoroughly looking forward to continuing to build this and build this with him.”
The joint effort also likely spans beyond just the draft. In addition to having the most picks out of any team, Brooklyn is projected to have more cap space than any other franchise—pointing to a continuation of the planning partnership well into July.
“For obvious reasons—because for us developing doesn’t stop right now—we’re going into a very important summer for us,” Fernandez said.
Marks and Fernandez have 64 days to get a draft plan in place. The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25 at 8 p.m. EST—just five days before teams can begin negotiating with external free agents on June 30 at 6 p.m. EST.