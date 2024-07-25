Brooklyn Nets Fans React to Old Tweet from WNBA Star Caitlin Clark
One thing the Brooklyn Nets community seems to get a lot of hate for is their lack of a large and passionate fanbase, but that couldn't be more false. The Nets have plenty of supporters, especially due to their relevancy from making the postseason in the early 2020s and mid-2010s.
On NBA Twitter, it seems like Brooklyn fans have found a surprising new (or rather old) member of Nets Nation. An old tweet from SportsCenter on X had a reply from WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Clark was tagged in a tweet showing the score from a Nets-Cavaliers matchup in on December 23, 2016. Clark responded with the following:
Clark calling them "her Nets" should be enough of an indication she is a Brooklyn fan. It's even more shocking (and awesome) that this was during perhaps the darkest period in Nets' history. The team finished 20-62, good for the worst record in the NBA, but held no draft pick, as it went to the Celtics from the Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett trade.
The draft pick from Brooklyn that summer ended up being Jayson Tatum, who of course would be the All-NBA talent on Boston's 2024 championship team. Nets fans probably don't want to relive that time, but it's always a plus to see one of, if not the most famous WNBA player in the league showing her fandom for their team. Nets fans reacted to the old tweet with support for Clark:
Is it possible we see Clark make an appearance at Barclays Center? Based on this tweet, I'd say so. It's unfortunate that the team is rebuilding, as there probably won't be a high number in the win column, but it would mean a lot for Brooklyn fans to see the face of the WNBA watching Cam Thomas and the Nets in action.
