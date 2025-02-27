Nets Fighting Expectations en Route to Playoffs
The Brooklyn Nets are on the cusp of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference in a three-horse race with the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.
Considering the fact that many had the Nets as the worst team in the East after the team traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the fact that Brooklyn is even competing for a playoff spot at the end of February is remarkable.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus praised the Nets' tenacity throughout the season.
"The Nets keep finding ways to win games, which isn't ideal for a franchise prioritizing the future over this season. Brooklyn could try to overtake the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in berth, but that's probably not in the team's best interest. Instead, the Nets should focus on the draft position," Pincus writes.
"Credit to Jordi Fernández for keeping his team more competitive than they have any right to be, based on injuries, trades (primarily depleting experienced talent) and the Ben Simmons buyout. The Nets are plucky enough to get wins against good teams fighting for playoff position, potentially hurting both franchises in the process."
Some may argue that the Nets are approaching this season the wrong way, but a culture is being established, and that will go a long way for Brooklyn once the team has better talent in the building.
