Brooklyn Nets Film Room: Trendon Watford Matches Season-High vs. Sixers
Brooklyn Nets playmaker Trendon Watford scored 18 points in Wednesday’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers, matching his previous season-high.
Watford was 7-of-8 from the field in 24 minutes, with one rebound, two assists, three steals and one block. He was a +5 during his time on the court. The 24-year-old had also finished with 18 points in a Nov. 27 win against the Phoenix Suns.
Watford previously missed 21 games in a row from mid-December until Jan. 29 because of a left hamstring strain. Since returning, he has averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Overall, he's posting a career-high 8.9 points in his 19 games so far this season.
Count Nets head coach Jordi Fernández among those impressed by Watford’s performances this season. He’s previously pointed to how the Nets forward can handle, score and switch.
Fernández said: “We all know Trendon is multipositional. He can play [...] off-the-ball, he can post-up, he can run pick-and-roll. All those things, as a coach, it’s like a privilege to have a player that you can move [and] do different things [with].”
Watford’s versatility and skill were evident from his very first bucket against the Sixers. In this clip, he handles into the potential dribble hand-off, but instead keeps the ball into the immediate give-and-go with Day’Ron Sharpe (who has also been impressive lately). Watford and Sharpe are a +12.97 in 96 minutes together, per PBP Stats.
It’s been interesting to hear Fernández allude to Watford almost as one of the team’s point guards in past press conferences, and the tape this season backs up the Nets head coach’s belief in his forward’s ball skills.
Here, Watford is effectively at the point. The four Nets sharing the floor with him are Tyrese Martin, Jalen Wilson, Tosan Evbuomwan and Day’Ron Sharpe. Not exactly a star-studded combination, but Brooklyn — with six wins in their last seven games — has been making the wonky work.
The idea was probably for Martin to eventually come up and set a brush screen for Watford, but Kelly Oubre Jr.’s ball pressure makes the latter go early. It doesn’t matter. Watford keeps his handle, bumps to create space and finishes with soft touch.
The pieces around him are different here, but Watford is again running the point. The most important thing to notice is how he starts and also finishes the possession. This is very valuable, particularly at Watford’s size (and contract) — although he has athletic limitations that some of the NBA’s other wing-sized ballhandlers don’t have.
The Nets playmaker’s adept handle shows up again in this clip with how he shields the ball from two defenders, as well as the lurking Adem Bona. Then, Watford extends Brooklyn’s lead with another deuce.
This sequence is less common for Watford, and even though he’d still score after this, it was basically the cherry on top of a great game. He gets the block — like before, starting the possession — pushes the ball and finishes the lob.
Also, notice the lineup again here. It’s Watford with Martin, Wilson, Evbuomwan and Sharpe. Maybe he’s at the 3, maybe he’s at the 1 or maybe it doesn’t matter at all. Sharpe is sharp, no pun intended, with the rock for a big, and everyone else can make a decision when the ball gets to them (Martin gets the quick assist and avoids the charge).
Are any of these guys long-term pieces for Brooklyn? Probably not, but this could be a helpful glimpse at how Fernández and the organization view contemporary basketball with length, interchangeable positions and near-immediate decisionmaking.
Finally, this last play from Watford is a more accurate representation of what he gives the Nets right now. He’s initiating the offense and bringing the ball up again, but it’s all about his poise, handle and strength.
Watford rarely blows past people and he doesn’t dunk (this was his first this season, per Synergy) or get blocks (six so far until now), hence why the prior clip was notable, but he really understands how to get to his spots. Now, as unrestricted free agency this summer looms, Watford is also producing more than ever.
The former LSU Tiger originally went undrafted in 2021, but found his way into the NBA through a two-way contract offered by the Portland Trail Blazers. Brooklyn will have Watford’s Early Bird rights. This is his fourth NBA season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.