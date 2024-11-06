'He's Been a Dawg:' Nets' Finney-Smith Receives High Praise After Narrow Win
Over the course of his eight-year career, Dorian Finney-Smith has established himself as one of the NBA's most impactful role-players. The value of his versatility cannot be overstated, and after a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign, Finney-Smith's Brooklyn Nets teammates are giving him his flowers.
“He’s been a dawg, he’s reliable, he’s healthy,” Nic Claxton said via Bridget Reilly of the New York Post. “He guards 1 through 5 for us night in and night out. And we just need guys like that, especially now with us having injuries. He said it tonight, he was ready to play 40-plus if I wasn’t gonna play. So it’s definitely — you’ve got to tip your hat off.”
The 31-year-old tallied 17 points, including a late-game clutch three-ball, in Brooklyn's 106-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Without his efforts, the Nets wouldn't be sitting at 4-4 and fifth in the Eastern Conference.
"They still trust in me even though I’ve been struggling the last couple games, they’ve still been telling me to shoot the ball every time I’m open,” Finney-Smith said. “It feels good when the guys around you have your back even when you’re not making shots.”
There's been no shortage of trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn's starting wing but amid the surprising beginning to year one of the Nets' total overhaul, its becoming increasingly unlikely he is dealt. Finney-Smith is here for the long haul, and Brooklyn's chances of shocking the league are much higher with him wearing the black and white.
The Nets take on the Boston Celtics on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.