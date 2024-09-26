Nets Forward Ranks Low Among No. 3 Options in NBA
The Brooklyn Nets, on paper, are going to be one of the bottom teams in the NBA next season. The result, to an extent, is wanted.
Of course, no team *wants* to be the worst in the league. However, in the cycle of trying to build a contender, starting from scratch is sometimes the easiest and most logical option. Right now, that's where Brooklyn is. They're deconstructing the roster and hoping for some lottery luck to land a franchise talent.
With a rebuild on the way, who gets the reps as the top-scoring option for the Nets will change on what will seem like a nightly basis. With the season nearing, though, Yahoo Sports ranked the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 options across the NBA.
For the Nets, each of their top options ranked lowly across the league. Cam Thomas ranked at the bottom of the league as the top option. Dennis Schroder followed suit at No. 29 across No. 2 options in the league.
In fitting manner, forward Cam Johnson ranks No. 25 for third options across the league. Of the three top options, he's the highest-ranking for the Nets. This is fitting, though. Johnson is a very solid, win-now player. This dates back to when he was playing a strong floor-spacing role for the Phoenix Suns as they made the NBA Finals.
Johnson makes a great third option for Brooklyn, though the 28-year-old forward might not be on the roster for long. He's going to be a solid addition to a contending roster by way of trade, should the Nets continue tearing down their roster in favor of young, high-potential players and draft capital.
