Brooklyn Nets Forward To Headline Trade Rumors in 2024-25 NBA Season
By trading Mikal Bridges across the bridge to the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets signaled a roster turnover to kick off a rebuild. With this, the Nets are expected to be sellers on the trade market, looking to trade win-now players in exchange for young talents and draft assets as they navigate a new era of basketball.
Brooklyn hired Jordi Fernandez as its new head coach and a new-look roster seems to be on its way as the Nets are taking the long, but safe route to eventually return to title contention after a failed stint with superstars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden rolling through the franchise.
Now, with a roster turnover coming, look to see plenty of Nets players being involved in trade rumors and ideas. According to Bleacher Report's list of players most likely to fill the trade rumors, Cameron Johnson, in particular, will be a hot name during the season.
"The Brooklyn Nets clearly chose to pivot by trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. The team looks actively bad, at least on paper, as it digs into a rebuild," Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote. "That may mean multiple veteran players are available, starting with Cam Johnson. The forward has three years left on his deal, starting with $22.5 million for 2024-25, but he also has $4.5 million in unlikely incentives that count toward teams' apron calculations. That may be problematic for several franchises trying to adapt to the NBA's new stricter rules."
Johnson is a tall forward with floor-spacing and microwavescoring abilities. He's capable of elevating an offense to new heights, which makes him an intriguing trade option for contending squads across the league. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.4 points per game while converting 39 percent of his 3-pointers for the Nets a season ago.
"Other Nets likely to be mentioned in rumors this season include Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanović, Dennis Schröder and Ben Simmons," Pincus continued. "At an expiring $40.3 million, Simmons' contract may be difficult for most teams to take in; Brooklyn may choose to just let his deal expire."
Outside of Johnson, the Nets will see plenty of roster movement in the coming seasons, which is natural as a team navigates a rebuild.
