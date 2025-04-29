Brooklyn Nets Free Agency Target Benched Again in Game 4 vs. Rockets
Just when Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga had the opportunity to not only showcase his value, but potentially repair an obvious rift between the franchise and player, he was pulled from the lineup.
Jimmy Butler returned to action last night for the first time since suffering a scary fall in game two of Golden State's round one matchup with the Houston Rockets, effectively relegating Kuminga back into a "DNP" role. While not a complete surprise, (Warriors HC Steve Kerr has basically said that whenever Butler is available, Kuminga doesn't "fit" in "the puzzle"), the decision doesn't represent team governor Joe Lacob's announcement that the organization is "absolutely" and "100%" committed to Kuminga.
Only the latest development in the Kuminga saga, his benching should fuel further speculation regarding his future—specifically involving the Brooklyn Nets. It's still extremely early in the NBA offseason, especially since 14 teams remain alive in their quest for a championship title, but that reality hasn't prevented countless rumors from appearing regarding the Nets' rebuild. Kuminga is likely the loudest of the bunch.
Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo is repeatedly named as Brooklyn's eventual goal, but the route GM Sean Marks would be forced to follow to acquire the "Greek Freak" is far more complicated than Kuminga's would be. As early as June 30, the Nets can begin negotiating with Kuminga, and at a maximum will be forced to part ways with Cam Johnson if a sign-and-trade is the ultimate outcome.
Kerr's decision not to play Kuminga with Butler back doesn't appear to be a fluid one. With each passing playoff moment, his tenure in Golden State seems to be over—and his value continues to plummet. That's nothing against Kuminga—he's a phenomenal talent with an extremely high ceiling—but neither Brooklyn nor any other franchise will offer above $25 million annually to a player who didn't see the floor in pivotal postseason action.
Kuminga remains a massive enigma, but his season-long fallout with the franchise that drafted him may come down to a simple fit issue. The 22-year-old doesn't jive with the Warriors' "read and react" style of play, but could rediscover himself under Nets HC Jordi Fernandez.
If all of the recent speculation proves to be true, one thing appears clear: If, for whatever reason, Brooklyn finds itself with Kuminga in round one of the postseason next year, he'll be the team's X-factor—not a hype man at the end of the bench.