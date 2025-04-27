Inside The Nets

Brooklyn Nets Free Agency: Top Teams That Could Sign Cam Thomas

With Cam Thomas hitting restricted free agency, several NBA rivals could make a strong push to sign him. Here's a look at the top teams that could attempt to lure him away from the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyler Fox

Mar 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) looks to the basket in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) looks to the basket in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Brooklyn Nets have an extremely busy offseason on the horizon, one in which they and GM Sean Marks must decide where promising young guard Cam Thomas' future lies.

Thomas, 23, is slated to enter restricted free agency after the two sides were unable to agree on an new deal ahead of the rookie-scale contract extension deadline. Luckily for Brooklyn, it's projected to own the most cap space leaguewide this summer, but that may not stop rival teams from throwing buckets of money at one of the NBA's craftiest scorers.

The Nets are far and away number one in the salary cap pecking order, but several other rebuilding franchises could view Thomas just as highly—if not higher—than the organization that drafted him. Depending on how the 2025 NBA Draft shakes out, the following two teams could be ones to watch in the event Thomas has the opportunity to negotiate elsewhere:

Utah Jazz

Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Utah is in dire need of a surge in young talent. The Jazz will likely be equipped with a top-three draft choice, but a big three of either Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler isn't all that exciting. While the Western Conference bottom feeder may see some of its younger pieces take steps in their development, GM Justin Zanik would be wise to target Thomas—if possible.

Chicago Bulls

Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Chicago could lose one restricted free agent in Josh Giddey, but replace him with Thomas. Coby White showed the ability to be among the league's top point guards toward the end of the 2024-25 campaign, and a backcourt of he and Thomas would inflict nightmares on the Bulls' Eastern Conference foes. Both Giddey and Thomas will likely receive similar contract offers—whether it be from their current squads or an outside entity. Ironically enough, Giddey has been mentioned as a potential Nets target for weeks now, possibly pointing to a swap between two teams hungry for consistent playoff viability.

While it would be a shock to see Thomas depart from Brooklyn, it's important to remember an old cliché—especially in this modern professional basketball landscape—anything can happen.

Kyler Fox
KYLER FOX

Kyler is a staff writer for Brooklyn Nets on SI, where he covers all things related to the team. He is also the managing editor of The Torch, St. John's University's independent student-run newspaper.

