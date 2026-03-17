Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd’s Casemiro U-Turn; Real Madrid Decide New Top Target

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford is expected to join Barcelona. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are ready to offer Barcelona a discount over on-loan winger Marcus Rashford if they are given the chance to sign midfielder Marc Casadó in exchange. The Red Devils would accept a swap deal including just $11.4 million (€10 million, £8.6 million) in cash. (Source: El Nacional)

Meanwhile, Man Utd are ready to try and convince Casemiro to remain at Old Trafford beyond this summer with the offer of a new contract. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City have ended their interest in unsettled Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé, leaving Chelsea alone in the race for his signature. (Source: MediaFoot)

Liverpool have been warned they will need to pay over $80 million (£70 million) to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The Eagles are hopeful of keeping hold of their England international. (Source: Football Insider)

Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi is a target for Arsenal, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona. (Source: SPORT BILD)

Mykhailo Mudryk could spend next season on loan with Strasbourg if the Chelsea winger is cleared to return to soccer following a failed doping test. (Source: L’Équipe)

Aston Villa and Everton will both look to sign Jack Grealish this summer as the winger prepares to pursue a permanent exit from the Etihad Stadium. (Source: Sports Boom)

Also linked with a departure from Man City is center back Nathan Aké. Both AC Milan and Inter are chasing his signature. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Juventus are open to offers for striker Jonathan David this summer. Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have all been alerted to his availability. (Source: Tuttosport)

Tottenham still want Roma midfielder Niccolò Pisilli after failing with a January bid for the Italian. To sweeten the deal, Spurs could offer left back Destiny Udogie as part of a swap. (Source: Asromalive)

Newcastle United have ramped up their pursuit of Palmeiras midfielder Allan, sending a club representative to Brazil to open talks over the 21-year-old. (Source: É Gool)

La Liga

Michael Olise has been linked with Real Madrid. | Alexandra BEIER/AFP/Getty Images

Bayern Munich could be tempted into selling winger Michael Olise, a target for Real Madrid, if they received a blockbuster offer of $182.9 million (€160 million). (Source: SPORT BILD)

PSG are the biggest threat in pursuit of Olise. A bid of over $137.2 million (€120 million) could be submitted this summer as the French side prepare to part ways with Ousmane Dembélé. (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has now emerged as Real Madrid’s top transfer target after his exit from Stamford Bridge became a possibility. (Source: Fichajes)

João Cancelo hopes to join Barcelona permanently this summer and is prepared to slash his salary demands in order to encourage a move. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid will demand a fee of around $57 million (€50 million) to sell midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who is a target for Liverpool. (Source: Football Insider)

Atlético Madrid are ready to pay $114.3 million (€100 million) to sign Marseille striker Mason Greenwood in a deal that would financially benefit Man Utd. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS