Nets Get Depth in Tyrese Martin
Brooklyn Nets forward Tyrese Martin is hoping to make an impression during training camp with the team this season.
Late last month, Martin signed an Exhibit 10 deal, which only guarantees his place on the team during training camp, but not for the regular season.
Martin played in 12 minutes of the Nets' preseason-opening loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring just five points for the team. His lack of playing time in the first game and the amount of players ahead of him on the depth chart suggest that Martin won't be with the team beyond training camp, but he could have his G League rights retained by the organization, which will allow him to play in Long Island this season.
Martin, 25, is no stranger to the G League, playing for the College Park SkyHawks in 2022-23 and the Iowa Wolves last season.
The best Martin could possibly do for the Nets is to sign a two-way deal, considering Brooklyn still has one spot available for that section of the roster. The Nets could look to bring him in on the final two-way deal, which would allow the Nets to shuttle him back and forth from Brooklyn to Long Island and play up to 50 games in the NBA for the upcoming year.
