Nets Get Good Test in Magic Matchup
ORLANDO — The Brooklyn Nets are back in action tonight as they take on the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.
Just two seasons after getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Magic made the playoffs, showing the league how to build and grow quickly. That's something that the Nets would like to replicate in the near future.
But in the here and now, the Magic present a strong test for the Nets early in the season. Orlando is coming off of its first playoff appearance in four years, but the team fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a heartbreaking Game 7 loss back in May. Now, the team is hungry to make moves closer towards the NBA Finals.
The Magic got better over the offseason, signing defensive stalwart Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year deal. He, along with Jalen Suggs, should form one of the top defensive backcourts in the NBA, and their task tonight is to give Cam Thomas some fits.
On top of having a strong defensive backcourt, the Magic are big inside with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. all standing 6-10 or taller.
The Magic are young, deep and one of the teams on the rise in the NBA, and it's up to the Nets to spoil their home opener tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
