Nets-Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Looking Less Likely by the Day
Right as the Milwaukee Bucks' season ended at the hands of the Indiana Pacers for the second year in a row, all of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade noise skyrocketed. The rumors and reports have been flowing at a constant rate, with a new story seemingly dropping every day.
Unfortunately, none of the noise has surrounded Antetokounmpo coming to the Brooklyn Nets. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that the Nets view the Greek Freak as a "prime target," but since then, it seems like Brooklyn has fallen farther from acquiring him.
Other teams linked to Antetokounmpo include the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors. Most recently, the Knicks are a team that has made noise in the potential Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, with Gery Woelfel reporting that New York is preparing a "tsunami-type offer" to the Bucks.
It looks like the Knicks are another team jumping the Nets in the list of suitors, that is, if Brooklyn is still looking to pursue Antetokounmpo. New York has many more assets in the form of players, including Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and some youngsters on the bench.
Aside from the Nets' cross-town rival, the three other teams mentioned also have more leverage. When looking at the Raptors, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported that the organization and Antetokounmpo share mutual interest, which could lead to Toronto being on a list of preferred destinations.
The Raptors have a plethora of up-and-coming players to offer, including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and much more. For Toronto, the team can offer any combination and still have sustainable talent.
The same can be said for the Rockets and Spurs. The Rockets hold the No. 10 in the draft, as well as a core that just went 52-30, snatching up the No. 2 seed in a crowded Western Conference. Players like Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green can be offered for Antetokounmpo while still maintaining a playoff team.
However, the Spurs have the most entertaining package. Along with the No. 2 (likely Dylan Harper) and No. 14 picks, San Antonio can give up any number of players from the core not named De'Aaron Fox or Victor Wembanyama. Stephon Castle (who just won Rookie of the Year), Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson are names that could be enticing for Milwaukee.
All in all, the Nets are on the outside looking in in terms of a potential fight for Antetokounmpo. Their war chest of draft picks is enticing, but a lack of reports surrounding Brooklyn and little talent in the form of players leads us to believe that Brooklyn is not landing the two-time MVP, for better or worse.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.