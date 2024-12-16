Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks Comments on Dennis Schröder Trade
The trade sending Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets to the Golden State Warriors is now official. The German point guard is the deal’s most important piece, but the Nets are also getting back two-way point guard Reece Beekman and three future second-round picks.
The full details on the picks Brooklyn received are:
- 2026 unprotected second-round pick via the Atlanta Hawks
- 2028 unprotected second-round pick via Atlanta
- 2029 unprotected second-round pick via Golden State
In return, the Nets are also sending the Warriors a second-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. That pick originally belonged to the Miami Heat and is protected 31-37. However, the pick is also protected 38-59 for the Indiana Pacers, per Fanspo. The Heat currently do not own any draft picks in 2025.
Brooklyn’s future, on the other hand, is replete with draft assets. The Nets’ war chest now currently includes potentially four first-rounders and one second-rounder in 2025, and then one first-rounder and two second-rounders in 2026.
The organization is also loaded in the 2029 draft, as seen in this chart provided by No Trade Clause. There is plenty of room for the Nets to achieve “long-term sustainable success,” as general manager Sean Marks mentioned following the Schröder trade.
In full comments picked up by the YES Network, he said: “First and foremost, I think it needs to be addressed that we’re going to miss Dennis. The person on and off the court. I think what he did for us, in the locker room, his leadership. He exemplifies the Brooklyn grit that we talk about.
"So missing him is difficult, but these are the decisions when your ultimate goal is long-term sustainable success. So we’re weighing a lot of factors in here. It’s never easy to see one of your own leave. But, at the same time, looking at the big picture here, this is what’s best for our organization long term.
"Any opportunity you have to acquire draft assets moving forward, and also factoring in that Dennis is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, so who knows what his market is and where he’s going to end up? This was an opportunity for us to acquire draft assets for a player. That helps us and our long-term build, but at the same time, I also think this benefits Dennis in terms of us: he gets to go to a heck of an organization where they get to compete, and they’re looking down the road at maybe a loftier goal than maybe what we have.”
