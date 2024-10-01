Nets GM Sean Marks Talks Cam Thomas Potential, Nicolas Claxton's Role
NBA media day had no shortage of entertainment, even from the Brooklyn Nets who are entering the first year of a rebuild. The team doesn't have a lot of expectations going into the 2024-25 season, but there's still a lot of buzz surrounding the team's stars and the state of the roster.
General manager Sean Marks addressed these in an interview with YES Network as they broadcast media day interviews. Marks spoke a lot on the competition heading into training camp with a young roster, as well as the team's two biggest stars, Cam Thomas and Nicolas Claxton.
Marks understands the star potential and early confidence seen within Thomas. The 22-year-old broke out as an elite scorer for Brooklyn, averaging 22.5 points per game.
"We've never questioned the confidence," Marks said.
The Nets GM continued to talk about where Thomas could improve. He's shown his scoring prowess, but it's evident that the 6-foot-3 guard hasn't shown much in other departments.
"How can he make his teammates better?" Marks continued. "Does he make a teammate better by going from good to great?"
Earlier in the interview, Marks touched on Claxton, who recently signed a four-year, $97 million contract this offseason to stay with the Nets.
Marks noted that Claxton has been through different phases of Brooklyn's roster throughout his five seasons with the team. He's played with stars such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but has also experienced playing with the lottery team (without an actual pick) that the Nets were last season. Claxton, although 25 years old, will be entering his late 20s soon, and already has some sort of expectation to be a veteran presence for the young core.
"What lessons can he inspire and teach the young guys?" Marks said.
On top of that, Marks hinted at Claxton potentially playing a facilitating role in Brooklyn's offense. For the Georgia Bulldogs, the 6-foot-11 center dabbled in some passing roles, and Marks noted that it could happen in Jordi Fernández's new, development-heavy system.
"Taking his game to different heights and being more [of] a facilitator," Marks noted.
