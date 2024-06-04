Brooklyn Nets Guard Dariq Whitehead Is Due for a Big Season
The Brooklyn Nets have a range of young players that make a leap heading into their sophomore season. However, one player is in a unique situation compared to the rest. Dariq Whitehead, a 6'7" forward out of Duke, appeared in just two games for the Nets, and averaged 8.8 points in 19.6 minutes in the G League. After Jordi Fernandez took over as the head coach in Brooklyn, bringing in a staff centered around player development, there has been an expectation of young players taking a leap in the upcoming. Whitehead is a prime candidate for a breakout year.
Whitehead, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, joined the Brooklyn Nets after a standout year at Duke. As a freshman, he averaged 8.3 points per game, showcasing his scoring ability and shooting prowess. His impressive 3-point percentage ranked fifth all-time among Duke freshmen.
Unfortunately, Whitehead’s rookie season was marred by injuries.He suffered from a stress reaction, which led to surgery and ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season2.However, the silver lining is that he’s expected to fully recover and participate in the team’s offseason development program.
Whitehead is a natural scorer. He can create his own shot off the dribble and has a smooth release on his jump shot. His scoring versatility allows him to contribute both inside the paint and from beyond the arc.
At 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, Whitehead possesses excellent athleticism. He can finish at the rim with authority and has the agility to navigate through traffic. His explosiveness makes him a threat in transition.
An underrated facet of his game, Whitehead’s defensive instincts are impressive. He has quick hands, disrupts passing lanes, and can guard multiple positions. His defensive awareness and effort contribute to his overall impact on the court.
While primarily a scorer, Whitehead also shows glimpses of playmaking ability. He could become a more effective facilitator as he develops, setting up teammates for open looks. It helps that the combination of young players and veterans, as Whitehead and others can learn the ropes of today's game quickly.
At just 19, Whitehead has room to grow and develop. Assuming a full recovery, Whitehead could emerge as a key contributor for the Nets. If he can stay healthy, expect him to make an impact on both ends of the court. Nets fans should keep an eye on him as he aims to prove himself in the NBA.
