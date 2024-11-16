Nets Have Big Contract Decision Looming
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is an impending free agent after the team decided not to give him a contract extension before the season began.
Thomas, 23, is one of the best scorers in the league. His market should be busy this summer, but the Nets will get first crack at it as he is a restricted free agent.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus named Thomas the biggest free agent decision the Nets have to make.
"The Nets project will have more cap room than any team in the NBA this July (up to $80 million or higher, but more likely in the $55 million-plus range)," Pincus writes. "Thomas can be made restricted with his cap hold as a free agent taking up $12.1 million of the team's space. If it chooses, Brooklyn would use its spending power first, then give Thomas a new deal. At 24.5 points per game, he will want at least in the $30 million starting range, but with no one else adequately positioned to give him an offer sheet (the only other viable candidate would be the Washington Wizards), what leverage will he have?"
The Nets want to have flexibility when it comes to Thomas, which is why the extension didn't come. However, if he continues to play along the trajectory he's set out for himself, the Nets may need to pay up.
