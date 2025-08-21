Nets Have Four Former Players Ranked in Top-25 of the 21st Century
Through the first quarter of the 21st century, the Nets have seen the playoffs 14 times. Given the franchise's ability to make the postseason, there have been several talented players to wear the Nets uniform.
CBS Sports ranked the top 25 players of the 21st century, and four former Nets earned recognition. Now, we will look back at each player's time within the organization and see if it helped them reach such an honorable status.
Kevin Durant
Of the four organizations Durant has played for so far in his 17-year career, Brooklyn was his shortest stop. He played 129 games across four seasons, making the playoffs and all-star game in every healthy campaign.
During his time with Brooklyn, Durant averaged 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He also had the most efficient significant stretch of his career in 2022-23 when he shot 55.9% from the field before being traded to the Phoenix Suns.
Durant was ranked the No. 8 player of the 21st century, and his all-time great scoring chops were displayed in his stint with the Nets. Although it was short-lived, his time in the organization helped him continue high-level basketball into the 2020s.
Kevin Garnett
Despite his Hall of Fame status, Garnett's time in Brooklyn did not do much for his case in the rankings.
He joined the team in his 19th year in the NBA and was with the Nets for less than two seasons. Garnett averaged 6.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game across 96 contests. There was a steep decline in minutes played between his time with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn.
Garnett was ranked one spot behind Durant at No. 9. Retiring after the 2015-16 season and still being that high on these rankings is a testament to how dominant The Big Ticket was at his peak.
James Harden
When Harden joined Brooklyn's established duo of Kyrie Irving and Durant, the team was heavily favored to have great team success. Due to injuries, relationships and the worst-case scenario for a dream trio, Harden departed for the Philadelphia 76ers and never played a full season with the Nets.
Even with the team not living up to expectations, he thrived as Brooklyn's point guard. Harden averaged 23.4 points, 10.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game in less than two seasons.
He holds the No. 15 spot in the rankings, impressive after only joining the association in 2009. His time as a Net may have been cut shorter than expected, but he was undoubtedly competing for the title of best point guard in the NBA while on the roster.
Jason Kidd
The lone New Jersey Nets player among the ranks is Kidd. He is also the longest tenured player for the Nets among the players mentioned.
In Kidd's nearly seven-season run with the organization, he led them to back-to-back finals appearances, and he never missed the playoffs. He was second in MVP voting for the 2001-02 season and made an all-defense team each year in New Jersey.
Kidd earned a reputation as one of the most well-rounded point guards in league history, and his time with the Nets defined his career. He holds the No. 17 spot despite retiring in 2013. Although he never brought a championship to the Nets, his time with the team will always be looked back on fondly.