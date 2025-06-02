Nets Have Major Competitor in Giannis Sweepstakes Amid Reports
Amid the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade hype, one team has emerged as a major player in the sweepstakes, and it's not the Brooklyn Nets. While the Nets, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs have long been rumored to acquire the Greek Freak, another team up north has legitimate momentum amid a recent report.
According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, the Toronto Raptors and Antetokounmpo share a mutual interest. This report comes after one from ESPN's Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective podcast, saying that the Raptors are eyeing a major move this offseason, which could involve Antetokounmpo.
Amid this report, the Raptors could jump the Nets in terms of odds to land Antetokounmpo, if they haven't already. Brooklyn has the assets to go after the two-time MVP, including a plethora of draft picks from the Mikal Bridges-Knicks trade.
However, Toronto has nearly as much draft capital to offer, and more talent in terms of the roster. The Raptors have all of their first-round picks through 2031, but also boast promising players. Young stars like Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and more could find themselves on the move if a deal is reached.
There is no doubt that the majority of teams will come calling if Antetokounmpo and the Bucks decide to move on from each other. Milwaukee has the opportunity to ignite one of, if not the largest, bidding war in league history.
Antetokounmpo came up in trade rumors here and there during the regular season, but after the Bucks' third-straight first-round exit in the playoffs, the noise is the loudest it has ever been. Not to mention, ESPN's Shams Charania reported in May that for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open to exploring options outside of Milwaukee.
The Nets have the firepower to make such a move and follow it up with bringing in supplementary pieces for Antetokounmpo. There's no doubt that future Hall-of-Famer could turn around a struggling franchise like Brooklyn
However, the stability and roster strength of other competitors put the Nets at a disadvantage. Milwaukee could be more likely to take an offer with young stars involved, which immediately gives the organization a baseline for the future, rather than solely banking on picks.