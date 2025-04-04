Nets Have One Last Chance For Top-Five Draft Lottery Odds
The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a pivotal stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season, with their draft lottery odds hanging in the balance. As the regular season winds down, the Nets are locked in a fierce battle with the Philadelphia 76ers for a coveted top-five spot in the draft lottery.
The Nets are sixth in odds at 25-52, while the 76ers are one spot ahead at 23-54, placing them in precarious positions where every game could tip the scales. Both teams have five games remaining.
For the Nets, securing a high draft pick sets the tone for the franchise's future. Although this season has been another disappointment, they have a great young core in place with a war chest of draft picks, including four first-round selections in 2025. A top-five pick would be the icing on the cake.
The 76ers, on the other hand, are grappling with very different challenges. The team has been decimated by injuries, with stars like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George all having played less than 53 games apiece this season.
This has left Philadelphia in a vulnerable position, struggling to find cohesion and consistency on the court. Its 10-game losing streak underscores the depth of the team's struggles, but it also strengthens its case for better lottery positioning.
The stakes are high for both teams as they navigate this critical juncture. In a loaded draft class, the ultimate goal for every tanking team is Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, who has the potential to turn any team around. The Nets and 76ers could both get some lottery luck and land the freshman prospect.
As the season draws to a close, fans of both teams will be watching closely, hoping for a brighter future, and that comes with losing these final five games. Whether it's the Nets' efforts to rebuild around young talent or the 76ers' quest to fix a failing experiment, this stretch of games will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of both franchises.
While the four teams ahead of Brooklyn and Philadelphia have a stronger case to land a higher pick, keep a close eye on the dogfight between these two Atlantic division teams.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.