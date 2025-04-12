Nets Have Unsung Hero in Jalen Wilson
The Brooklyn Nets had 24 players suit up for them this season, which is up there with some of the largest totals in NBA history.
Injuries and trades forced Jordi Fernandez to count on more people than most of the league, but the Nets found one player that was able to consistently stay healthy.
Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson has only missed a handful of games this season, and Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes praised him for being the player with the most minutes on the team.
"Unless you're a resident of one of the five boroughs, you'd have no chance of guessing the Nets' leader in appearances. That would be second-year forward Jalen Wilson, who will finish as Brooklyn's only player with at least 2,000 minutes," Hughes writes.
Wilson took a big step in his second season with the team, averaging just over nine points per game for the Nets. It remains to be seen whether Wilson will be a major part of the Nets' future, but he is set to warrant some consideration to be part of next year's roster and rotation.
The Nets should look very different next season with a number of draft picks coming in and cap space to help add veterans, but Wilson's ability to stay on the floor, contribute and learn should give him a chance to stick around in Brooklyn.
Wilson and the Nets have one final game for their season tomorrow at home against the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. ET.