Brooklyn Nets HC: Nic Claxton 'A Big Part of What We’re Trying to do'
The Brooklyn Nets handed Nic Claxton the biggest vote of confidence possible, securing the 25-year-old for the next four years at a 97$ million price tag.
In an article published by the New York Post, new Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez spoke of the future plans for Claxton.
"And we — me personally, and the organization — believe that he’s still getting much better. [He can win] Defensive Player of the Year," Fernandez said. "He’s a good playmaker, he can be even a better playmaker. We’re excited about his development. We’re excited that he’s part of the organization for a long time.”
Claxton certainly has the ability to contend for the Defensive Player of the Year honors. Just last season, he averaged a near double-double, posting 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. For context, 2024 DPOY Rudy Gobert tallied 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. While still trailing in the points and rebound departments, Claxton certainly has the ability to challenge Gobert for the award as long as he continues to develop.
Nets' general manager Sean Marks also spoke on Claxton's future in the same New York Post piece.
"I give Nic a heck of a lot of credit for seeing the next steps he’s taken year-by-year with his game,” he said. “It’s great to find a guy in college, and I give our draft process a lot of credit. [Senior director of college scouting and player evaluation] BJ Johnson has run that for the last few years, did a heck of a job in evaluating and finding Nic and being able to draft Nic where we did."
With so many moving parts still potentially in play, Claxton's entrenchment as the franchise big man is certain for the next four seasons.
