How Quickly Could the Nets Trade Nic Claxton Amid Rumors?
The Brooklyn Nets are a team that is expected to sell heavily entering NBA trade season. Reports have suggested that the team is willing to trade anyone on the roster, and that includes center Nic Claxton.
Claxton, a 25-year-old paint protector, recently signed a four-year, $97 million deal with the Nets over the summer. The deal keeps him under contract until after the 2027-28 season, in which he will be 28 years old.
A hamstring injury in preseason has relegated Claxton to limited minutes to start the season. He's currently averaging 8.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game. Last season as an established starter, he averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game.
With Claxton's limited minutes and Brooklyn not leaving anyone off of the trade table, signs could be pointing to the 6-foot-11 center getting traded before the Feb. 6 deadline. It's likely that the team's veteran core of Dennis Schroder, Cameron Johnson, and Dennis Schroder get shipped off first, but it's been established that anyone could go.
One thing to note is that the Nets do not want to take on long-term deals, however they just gave Claxton a four-year contract. Keep that in mind, because contending teams would be more inclined to overpay for a center like Claxton if they he will be locked in for the near future.
Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets are playoff teams in desperate need of center depth. The Lakers, namely, have been actively monitoring veterans and centers around the league.
Claxton is at the point in his career where he isn't necessarily considered to be an 'experienced veteran,' but also isn't exactly young when considering the NBA landscape. He may not be the first Net traded, but Brooklyn could find a suitable partner for him soon.
