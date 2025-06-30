Nets Improve Salary Cap Situation After Day'Ron Sharpe, Ziaire Williams Contracts
The Brooklyn Nets have begun to make moves as NBA free agency kicks off today, starting off with retaining two of their players. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Nets have re-signed both Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe to new contracts after they declined to extend the qualifying offer yesterday to make both unrestricted free agents.
Williams and Sharpe each get a two-year, $12 million contract with a team option for the second year. Williams averaged 10 points and 4.6 rebounds this past season, while Sharpe put up 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
The Nets appear to be fully committed to building a young core through the early stages of their rebuild. With the amount of cap space the team has, Brooklyn has been linked to stars over the last year or so. Re-signing Williams and Sharpe, along with keeping five first-round picks in this year's draft, signals the Nets are building organically.
The moves regarding Williams and Sharpe do a lot for the Nets' salary cap. They already had plenty of room to start free agency, but Williams and Sharpe had restricted free agency cap holds of $18.3 million and $12 million.
Brooklyn declined to extend the qualifying offer but managed to bring them back on cheaper contracts, each making $6 million for the 2025-26 season. The Nets save about $12.3 million on Williams and $6 million on Sharpe, as those would have counted against the salary cap.
According to NBA salary cap expert Yossi Golzan, Brooklyn is now expected to hit its projected $40 million in cap space, which was a major talking point leading up to free agency. The team can also get up to $46 million, which gives them major space to land talent.
The Nets aren't expected to go after established stars, rather up-and-coming pieces for the long term. Notable names rumored to be linked to Brooklyn include Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey; however, the Nets still have to worry about retaining star scorer Cam Thomas. He is set to hit restricted free agency, so Brooklyn can match any offer he receives or use him in a sign-and-trade.